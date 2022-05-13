Cobham pupils selling school memorabilia

Instead of simply throwing it away in a landfill, students at Cobham Intermediate are holding a garage sale this weekend to repurpose hundreds of items not needed when they move into their new school.

Fancy an old ink well, or some used rimu desks or chairs, or even a couple of 1960s-era school milk bottles, plastic chairs or maybe even some used iPads? Then the Cobham reclaim sale this Friday after school, and Saturday, may be of interest for those keen to retain a memory of their school days at Cobham.

Ten year 8 students from the Cobham Young Enterprise Group have organised the sale to help subsidise needed new equipment as the pupils and teachers plan their move into some of the newly-constructed classrooms next to the old school premises.

Holding up some of the items for sale at the Cobham Intermediate’s reclaim sale this Friday and Saturday are (from left) Alexa O’Neill, Jason Yang, Saoirse Mostyn-Waldron and Felix Winsley. Photo: John Cosgrove

Digital technology teacher Steve Morgan said the group has a unique opportunity with the rebuild.

“The fact that we’ve got a whole lot of furniture that’s not being used anymore, and many other items, the group decided that instead of just dumping them, let’s see if we can upsell them and someone else can basically reclaim the which is where the whole idea of the reclaim sale came from,” he said.

Group member Aimee Muncaster, 12, said she hopes that instead of just putting them in a skip, hopefully someone will take the items home.

Whatever’s left over after the two-day sale will be donated to a charity shop, should it be suitable.

The school, which was first built in 1963, will start moving selected classes over to the new classrooms later this year and expect the rebuild work to be completed by the end of 2023.