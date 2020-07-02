Low cost holiday fun: Activities to keep the kids entertained

Looking for things to do with the kids over the school holidays? Here’s a list of activities that will keep them entertained without putting too much pressure on your wallet.

Cardboard Cathedral Tour: Take your kids for a behind-the-scenes look at the only cathedral in the world made of cardboard. Free guided tours of the Cardboard Cathedral are being run on both Wednesdays of the school holidays from 10 to 11am.

Harakeke whetū (flax star) workshop for Matariki: Bring the whole whānau and join the team from Kahu Collective in the Great Hall of the Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 15 to learn about ways of working with harakeke (flax) to create a whetū (star) for Matariki. You can turn up anytime between 10am and midday to have a go.

Agents of Discovery: Check out our Agents of Discovery games app and solve fun nature challenges while exploring Spencer Park and Burnside Park with your smartphone. The Agents of Discovery app uses augmented reality (like Pokemon Go!) to interact with the world around you and is free to download from Google Play and the App Store. You can find the challenges in the app itself. If you download the app and the challenge before you visit the park, you won’t need WiFi or data on-site. You can play any day of the school holidays between 8am and 8pm.

Matariki Discovery Trail: Journey through the stars of Matariki and Puanga in this self-guided trail available at Halswell Quarry Park, Ferrymead Park, the Botanic Gardens and 303 Radcliffe Road Reserve. Explore how Matariki connects to the environment and celebrate this special time of the year. Limited activity sheets will be available at each park from July 4 or you can download your own from ccc.govt.nz/kidsfest-in-parks.

Design a Public Artwork for Exhibition: SCAPE Public Art is offering an opportunity for young artists, aged up to 18, to create a unique public artwork for Christchurch’s city centre. They’re running four free creative art-making sessions during the school holidays to help young people develop their ideas.

Get Crafty: The Christchurch Tool Lendery is running a workshop on Tuesday, July 7, where kids can get crafty and create a collage-covered gift box. Materials will be supplied but kids can bring along their own pictures or any collage items they may have collected. The workshop is free but bookings are essential.

Photo: Orana Wildlife Park From July 4 to 19 Orana Wildlife Park is giving kids free entry. All you need to do is mention the KidsFest listing when you turn up. Up to two kids (five to 14-years) can enter free with each paying adult.

The Great Rangiora Kids Market: Book a stall so your kids can sell their crafts, home-made baking, or unwanted toys and books at The Great Rangiora Kids Market on Firday, July 10, between 10.30am and 1.30pm. The stalls cost $5.

Learn to slackline: Head to Slacklining Park in Christchurch’s city centre for a free mini-festival of balancing, linewalking and learning between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, July 11, and Saturday July 18. A special Ninja Line is being set up, which is an obstacle course perfect for kids trying slacklining for the first time. There will be coaches on hand to help the kids as well as demonstrations of tricks and highline walking from experienced slackliners.

Photo: Getty Images The International Taekwon-do School is running free classes during the holidays where kids can learn the techniques of one of the world’s most popular martial arts. They will run, jump, play cool games and have tonnes of fun while being introduced to aspects of Taekwon-Do including self-defence, pad work, flying kicks, fitness, stretching and more.

CHCH is LIT: Take the kids on an after-dark tour of the city and check out the temporary lighting installations that have been dotted around Christchurch for the CHCH is LIT event.

Kids Cruise Free in Akaroa with Black Cat Cruises: Take your kids to see the world’s rarest and smallest dolphins with a Black Cat cruise around Akaroa harbour. Kids cruise free during KidsFest (one free child per one full price paying adult).

Find more activities and events for the kids on the KidsFest website.