Adventure playground for adults planned

It's a sort of "Chipmunks for adults".

That's the vision for an ambitious new venture hoping to take off, inside a disused former Airforce hangar at Wigram.

'Benny's Hangar' owner Ben Scott said the 1800 square metre space gave them lots of room for the skate ramps and the myriad games that will be on offer.

"We've got archery, axe throwing, basketball simulators, golf simulator, a foam pit, kids' pump track up here, a bar, kitchen and coffee, 3D immersion room, baseball batting cages, table tennis and paintball."

The centrepiece of Benny's Hangar is what Scott claims is the world's largest skateboard. It's longer than the current 11.5m world record holder.

The men's barber says the all-ages entertainment-only complex will be run independently from his Barber Shop business in Sydenham, with plans to employ up to 13 staff. Scott reckons there's a lack of fun things to do in Christchurch, for middle-aged people.

"So the whole concept of $40 for a two-hour session and you can do everything in here makes it super affordable for a lot of different people."

But Scott admits the fledgling business needs help to reach its goal of opening the hangar doors for business public in July.

The public were invited to an information evening on Wednesday, ahead of the launch of an online crowdfunding campaign.

"We're partnering with PledgeMe to raise $750,000 over the next three to four weeks so we can finish off the project and get it all open to the public."

Scott said PledgeMe allows people to buy shares in Benny's Hangar. He's offering up 36% of the company, with shareholders being rewarded with special perks and discounts.

"Hopefully we can be open for the next set of school holidays, which would be bang smack in the middle of winter. So all going to plan and we get it over the line, great.

"We're going to keep fighting to get this place open, it's going to be an awesome spot here for Christchurch."

Scott hopes the large catchment area around Wigram will assist him in getting his new adventure playground at this former airbase off the ground.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air