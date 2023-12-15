Buskers festival back for summer

There'll be plenty of entertainment in Christchurch this summer, with the popular Bread & Circus World Buskers Festival set to return in late January.

The annual festival will take over the garden city, as more than 20 acts perform over 10 days.

The festival will see multiple open-air busking pitches spread out around the central Christchurch.

Festival manager Scott Maidment said the buskers festival has always been about combining fun and fan-favourites with escape and surprise.

"The international performers are back. So there's performers happening across the city, and you'll see great local acts as well as internationals, back-to-back."

Arborialis Luminarium in Cathedral Square. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The focal point for the festival will be a 1000sq m inflatable artwork in Cathedral Square.

Named Arborialis Luminarium, it'll feature a myriad of tunnels and cavernous domes, providing visitors with an immersive and interactive experience of colour, light and sound.

Among the international performers making their New Zealand debut are Gaku ‘The Juggling Drummer’, Argentine physical comedians Estupido Compania and stunt circus performer Sam Goodburn complete with a unicycle and tightwire.

Maidment said it will be a highly immersive festival, encouraging people to step out of their daily routines to laugh, dance and interact with performers on a more intimate level than ever before.

- By Geoff Sloan

Made with the support of NZ On Air