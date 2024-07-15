Chilly challenge helping Coastguard

More than 1200 people all over the country are making a splash for charity, pledging to swim 15,000km over July despite wintry temperatures.

Their efforts are part of Coastguard New Zealand's inaugural Big Swim challenge, a month-long fundraiser for the non-profit organisation, which sees participants getting sponsored to swim a distance of their choice.

Coastguard Canterbury crew member Carolyn Tapley says anyone is welcome to participate in the event.

"We only receive 40% of our funding from government, and these sorts of fundraising activities help fund Coastguard so that we continue to save lives on the water."

Coastguard Canterbury crew member Carolyn Tapley says demand for Coastguard's services is growing. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Coastguard New Zealand rescues more than 6000 people a year, who get into trouble on the water.

And Tapley said demand for their services is growing.

"Coastguard is a charity and we're all volunteers. So, it's important that we actually have a good source of volunteers and fundraising and people that support us financially, government departments, local council, so that we can actually do the job we do, saving lives on the water."

Coastguard New Zealand now has 85 search and rescue vessels, numbers boosted thanks to the donation of former America's Cup chase boats, which were refitted and rebranded for the organisation.

Coastguard New Zealand rescues more than 6000 people a year who get into trouble on the water. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tapley said 24 volunteer crew members are active on Lyttelton Harbour every weekend.

"The funds raised will be used to keep Kiwis safe on the water, by helping to train and equip Coastguard's 2100 volunteers, as well as fuelling and maintaining our rescue assets."

More than $200,000 has already been raised. That's expected to grow, as more swimmers complete their laps for a good cause.

https://bigswim.org.nz/

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air