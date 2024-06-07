Creating harmony at historic quarry

A piano housed at the Halswell Quarry's Singleman's Quarters is a good spot to stop and enjoy some music while having a coffee.

It's a historic building in Kennedys Bush Rd which once housed quarry workers and the Withers Family.

Halswell resident and community board member Debbie Mora has been taking care of the space for the last few years, and decided to set up this piano room under her own steam.

Deborah Mora playing the Halswell Quarry piano. PHOTO: EMILY O'HAGAN

Mora believes it's important to respect the site's historic nature and keep the memory of who lived there alive.

"I've brought in crocheted rugs that I've found and washed and put them over chairs to give them the old family feel of the crocheted rug. I'll bring in my own spring freesias from my own garden in spring time. Just to add a bit of warmth to the home and freshness."

The piano was donated by a member of the community, after the original one became unplayable and started falling apart.

The upgrade inspired Mora to continue creating an atmosphere for people to enjoy as they visit the quarry.

"We have a lot of people that go walking and enjoy the atmosphere of the quarry and they can actually come in here and perhaps even on a drizzly day, they can all sit and enjoy somebody playing the piano."

Mora says she has been overwhelmed by the support from locals - many who have donated to the project. She's also had a group of school students approach her offering to do some cleaning.

The Singleman's Quarters at the Halswell Quarry. PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH CITY COUNCIL

Mora wants residents to be able to enjoy the historic building and its stories.

"Anybody that comes to the house or quarry can enjoy this space. A lot of people don't realise the space is here - they realise it's a building - but a lot of people walk in especially when they hear the piano being played."

She plans to continue working on the historic building with more items to add, and hopes to do up other rooms.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air