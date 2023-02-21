First look at New Brighton mall revamp

A proposed $2.3 million revamp of Christchurch's New Brighton mall is one step closer.

A draft concept design has just been released by the Greater New Brighton leadership group. It's been created after reviewing documents and community submissions over the past year.

The 'Reimagined New Brighton Mall' is set to include a number of community engagement areas, including a performance space and central green along with a youth space and a social enterprise-community area.

The community-led development project is proposed for the beach end of the mall, where the popular Saturday market and food stalls are usually held.

The proposed plan includes a performance space and central green.

The Greater New Brighton group will be holding a number of community meetings starting this week, to gauge feedback from local residents on the final design.

Meeting times and venues

7pm Wednesday, February 22 at the South New Brighton Surf Club, Marine Parade.

10am-2pm on Saturday, February 25th, March 4th & March 11th at the New Brighton Seaside Market

More information www.greaternewbrighton.org/

- By Geoff Sloan

