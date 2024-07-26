Lancaster Park redevelopment enters new phase

Photo: Newsline

The next stage of the redevelopment of Lancaster Park in Christchurch has started.

More than 11,000 native trees and shrubs are being planted by Christchurch City Council and residents on the western side of the former stadium site. A secondary path will also be installed through the area.

The Lancaster Park redevelopment project started in 2021 and the sports fields were brought back to life for rugby, football and cricket.

The historic Memorial Gates, built in 1924 to commemorate the sacrifice of Canterbury athletes during World War 1, were rededicated last year. An Arc of History was also installed with a series of panels showcasing highlights from the park's history, such as Peter Snell’s 800m world record.

Photo: Newsline

Council head of parks Rupert Bool said residents may have noticed more activity on site.

“We know how important Lancaster Park is to Christchurch and so it’s been great to have a whole array of people contribute - from the entire council parks unit, chief executive and mayor to local residents, stakeholders and the community.”

A planting day last week to coincide with the mawharu phase of the maramataka (Māori moon calendar).

The maramataka is traditionally used to guide activities such as planting and this time of year is a time of high energy, and a good time for planting and connection with the wider community.

Bool said the council has opted for native plants that are either endemic to Christchurch or well-suited to the site.

“Charleston doesn’t have a lot of canopy cover because of how industrial the area is so these new trees at Lancaster Park will play an important role in increasing coverage in the area, as well as the wider city,” Boolsaid.

“We’ve made sure the trees are planted in spaces that won’t impact the sports fields once they mature but will add to the amenity of the park and give off appropriate shade in summer.”

The next stage will include the construction of the changing rooms and a community facility in the north-east corner of the park, which will get under way at the end of this year.

Once finished, Lancaster Park will have the sports fields, changing rooms and toilets, a community building, a half sports court, exercise equipment and a sports-themed playground.