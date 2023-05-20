In the early 1800’s, the toast of the town in Canterbury’s fledgling colony was Dr William Donald, but there’s very little recognition of him – anywhere.

Dr William Donald

Port Cooper, later renamed Lyttelton, was the gateway to the Canterbury colony that, at the time, was just beginning.

Dr Donald was increasingly called on to provide administrative services as the numbers of immigrants arriving in the region grew.

"He had a finger in every pie that was going. He was not only the doctor, the colonial surgeon, he was the doctor for the jail, he was returning officer, he was the resident magistrate, he was the chairman of the Lyttelton Municipal Council, so essentially the first mayor, he was everywhere," Annette Williams, family history librarian at Turanga said.

At the time, he did achieve some recognition. His funeral was a full Masonic affair and conducted by the then bishop, Bishop Harper.

He was also acknowledged by local Māori. An elder in Rapaki, Pāora Taki, said Dr Donald was "the Father of Lyttelton".

A small street in Lyttelton was named after him, but apart from that, he doesn’t really feature in Canterbury’s local history.

"Other people writing the history" said librarian Williams.

"The first four ships arriving in Canterbury made the big impression, and he didn't quite slot into that group. He was a paid public servant, so maybe that's why he didn't quite rate."

"Dr William Donald: The Man who Managed Lyttelton" is a free public talk - a part of the City Council’s Heritage Highlights series - May 24th, 10 to 11am at Turanga.

Bookings required.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund