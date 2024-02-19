Mates take to pitch to pay for murdered man's headstone

The life of brother, family man and mate, David Bridgwater, has been remembered on the cricket pitch.

David was found dead in Aranui last month beside his running car in the early hours of January 4.

Police confirmed he suffered gunshot wounds. A 54-year-old man has been charged with David's murder and a 51-year-old woman with accessory after the fact.

David's brother Jason Bridgwater said his sibling was a keen cricketer.

Jason organised the David Bridgwater Memorial Shield T20 match on Sunday for his late brother in an effort to raise money for his headstone.

He said "the amazing Bridgwater XI" beat the Heathcote Blazers and raised $1000 for the cause.

"It's just made up of a few of our mates and a few of Dave's mates."

Jason said the T20 game at Woolston Park was a welcome break for the family who are "battling" to come to terms with the death.

He said the sudden death has left a massive hole in their family as his brother was a dedicated family man.

"He's got two kids, you know, and that's what we've got to remember."

Jason hoped the cricket match will become an annual event in honour of his brother for years to come.

Donations can be made through a bank account: C Barnes / 03-1351-0883313-000

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air