New Brighton's lifeline scheduled for replacement

A major project in the pipeline for East Christchurch as the Christchurch City Council calls for public submissions, around a proposal to replace the earthquake-damaged Pages Rd bridge.

The vision, titled 'Gateway to New Brighton,' includes replacement of the bridge, as well as various changes to surrounding streets and intersections. The entire project is estimated to cost $65 million.

The new bridge would include one lane for eastbound traffic into New Brighton, and two lanes for westbound traffic out of the seaside suburb.

The aim of the plan is to significantly improve traffic flow in and out of the area, particularly during emergency evacuations.

A major project for the east as the battered earthquake-damaged Pages Rd bridge is finally in line to be replaced. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The original Pages Rd bridge was constructed in 1931 and served as the primary access route to New Brighton. However, it suffered significant earthquake damage during the 2011 earthquake, requiring short-term emergency repairs.

The new bridge will be built slightly north of the existing one, allowing the current bridge can remain open while the new one's under construction.

That's expected to take up to two years, with the old bridge being demolished after that. Additional funding needed for the project is due to be discussed as part of the council's 2024-34 Long Term Plan.

Submissions can be made at: letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/pagesroadbridge

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air