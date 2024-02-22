Prime Minister attends solemn remembrance ceremony

A small Civic Memorial Ceremony was held on Thursday at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, marking the 13th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that killed 185 people, and injured many more.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was among the dignitaries to lay wreaths at the Memorial Wall.

"I know for many families this is always a very poignant day as they think about some of the losses they've had as a family, but also the disruption and the impact that it had for so many people on their lives and their livelihoods".

A bell was tolled for each of the 185 earthquake victims as their names were read out.

He said it was a real privilege to be in Christchurch to help honour those who lost their lives.

The Prime Minister took time afterwards to speak with those who'd lost friends and family members.

Among those Luxon spoke to was CTV building survivor Maryanne Jackson.. saying he was impressed with the way the survivors all supported each other, even after all this time.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air