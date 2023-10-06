Shipping containers around quake-damaged Chch theatre finally set to go

The future of Christchurch's iconic old Odeon Theatre is still undecided, but work to remove some of its unsightly features is set to get under way.

The eyesore shipping containers, which have been propping up the facade of the quake-damaged Odeon Theatre on Tuam St for nearly a decade, will finally be removed in February.

Environment Canterbury purchased the category 1 heritage building in 2020 on an 'as is, where is' basis after it was badly damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The auditorium and rear section of the Odeon Theatre were demolished in 2015 due to safety concerns.

These eyesore shipping containers are set to be removed in February next year. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Once the Christchurch City Council-owned containers have been removed, work to temporarily prop up the facade will begin.

The move will allow pedestrians through and improve vehicle access past the site.

Opened in 1883, the 19th-century, Italianate-style building was the oldest masonry theatre in New Zealand.

ECan says no decision has been made yet on the full redevelopment of the heritage building. But it believes any new development would need to incorporate the current building.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air