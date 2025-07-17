Appeal for information about crash

Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public following a fatal crash in Canterbury.

Police received a report about the crash involving a car and a person in an electric wheelchair on Saturday, July 5, about 1pm.

The person passed away in hospital on July 9.

Ashburton CIB detective sergeant Colin Welsh said police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance.

‘‘Police are seeking to identify a male who was at the scene of the crash and parked a silver vehicle beside the victim to shield them, as well as help with directing traffic on scene immediately following the crash,’’ he said.

‘‘Enquiries into the crash are continuing, and police continue to receive information from the public, which is being assessed as it comes in.’’

‘‘If you can help us identify that male, or have any information that could further assist our enquiries, please contact police via 105, either over the phone or online.

‘‘Please reference file number 250706/8918.’’