By Troy Matich of RNZ

"Who said penguins can't fly?" That's what West Coast Wildlife Centre director Richard Benton said as four little blue penguins landed at Christchurch Airport.

On Monday, the birds travelled from Auckland to Christchurch - their end destination, the West Coast Wildlife Centre.

The rescued penguins can't be released back into the wild, but they're about to get a new life at an exciting new penguin encounter opening in Franz Josef later this month.

Katy was one of the little blue penguins who made the trip to live at the West Coast Penguin Encounter in Franz Josef. Photo: West Coast Wildlife Centre

The birds, which had been injured or fallen ill in the wild, were getting a second chance according to Richard Benton.

"We've got these beautiful penguins that have just flown in from Auckland Zoo. Penguins that have been injured in the wild, sick and injured birds that can't, sadly, be released back into the wild. Normally, they'd be euthanised, but they're coming now to a second chance home," he said just after the penguins flew into Christchurch airport.

The birds hailed from Auckland, flying courtesy of Air New Zealand before settling into their new West Coast home. They, along with three other little blue penguins from the South Island Wildlife Hospital, will be ambassadors for the new West Coast Penguin Encounter opening later this month.

It's not only a win for wildlife conservation, but also for the West Coast community, Benton said.

"[They'll live in] a 200-square-metre environment with 50,000 litres of water, and it's a fantastic pool where the penguins can swim. They can live in a semi-natural environment, but they'll be very well fed and very well looked after."

Wildlife manager Devin Collins and West Coast Wildlife Centre director Richard Benton. Photo: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

The rescued penguins can't be released back into the wild due to injuries from boat strikes and set nets. The birds would have faced a darker fate if they hadn't been taken in by the centre.

"Seven birds with injuries that mean they can't be released into the wild. Otherwise, if we or another facility weren't taking them, they'd unfortunately be euthanised. With us, they're allowed a second chance at life and have every need catered for. So it's going to be a pretty luxurious life for them," Wildlife manager Devin Collins said.

Little blue penguins are an at-risk species, and they face a lengthy list of threats in the wild.

"They're under threat both from mammal predation, stoats, rats, cats, as well as climate change, boat strikes and other injuries. They're fighting on a lot of fronts," Collins said.

The centre has capacity for up to 22 penguins, providing a permanent home for injured or non-releasable birds from across New Zealand birds that in the past would have faced certain euthanasia.

While the birds are rather cute, they'll also be there to educate the public Benton said.

"The most important thing is these birds have been caught in fishing line, attacked by dogs, or run over by speed boats or jet skis. This is a way we can share with people when you're out and about, make sure you're careful. Don't throw your fishing line around, don't let your dog out on the beach, and when you're on a pleasure craft, go slowly," he said.

The West Coast Penguin Encounter will officially open to the public on Saturday, October 18.