Top art impresses students

Four exhibitions featuring selections of the top NCEA Level 3 art student portfolios that achieved Excellence in the Visual Arts in 2022, are currently on tour throughout New Zealand.

Each exhibition gives secondary school art students and their teachers, an opportunity to analyse and understand what is required to achieve top marks, and to appreciate the thinking that goes into creating a great piece of art.

Rebecca McCleod, an art teacher at Christchurch’s Hagley College, thinks it is fantastic for students to be able to see the standards achieved in these previous top art students' art boards. She believes it will help current students appreciate the creativity and the risk taking that's involved in producing a top art portfolio.

Hagley College art students view the Top Art exhibition. Photo: John Spurdle

The exhibition covers the five art streams of design, painting, photography, print making and sculpture, and is open to the public, giving them a chance to also see some of the high-quality art being created in New Zealand schools.

On display at the Christchurch City Art Gallery, the exhibition runs through to midday April 13.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund