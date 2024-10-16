Godfreys franchise owner who said no to store closure opens About Clean outlets in Chch

Managing director Rohit Arora owns and operates the only Christchurch branches of About Clean after eight years as a Godfreys franchise owner. Photo: Supplied

Has your vacuum cleaner seen better days? Then why not pay a visit to About Clean where the expert team can advise you on a brand-new vacuum or repair or service your old one.

About Clean was set up by former franchisees of vacuum retailer Godfreys, meaning you’ll be benefiting from their decades of combined experience and expertise.

Managing director Rohit Arora, who owns and operates the only Christchurch branches of About Clean at Northwood and in Hornby, was a Godfreys franchise owner for eight years before the company went into administration leaving him "blindsided" with no support.

However, the various affected franchisees decided to join forces and set up About Clean, offering the "same team and same service" and are now keen to let the world know they’re back in business with more brands to offer.

You will find About Clean in Hornby at 1 Brynley Street, and Northwood at 554 Main North Road, Belfast. Visit www.aboutclean.co.nz to find out more. Photo: Supplied

As About Clean continues to grow, it is able to offer an even bigger variety of vacuum cleaners, steamers and more from brands such as Bissell, Bosch, Hoover, Electrolux, Shark, Miele, to name just a few.

Whether you’re after a traditional corded vacuum cleaner or want to invest in the latest tech with a robot vacuum cleaner, About Clean can help.

About Clean also offers a repair, service and can source parts and consumables such as filters, attachments, chemicals, brush rolls, and more.

And to keep your vacuum in tip-top condition, why not book in for a service? The About Clean team can service most makes and models, including Dyson, Miele, Hoover, Roborock and many more with prices from as little as $29.95