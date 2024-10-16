Godfreys franchise owner who said no to store closure opens About Clean outlets in Chch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
About Clean was set up by former franchisees of vacuum retailer Godfreys, meaning you’ll be benefiting from their decades of combined experience and expertise.
Managing director Rohit Arora, who owns and operates the only Christchurch branches of About Clean at Northwood and in Hornby, was a Godfreys franchise owner for eight years before the company went into administration leaving him "blindsided" with no support.
However, the various affected franchisees decided to join forces and set up About Clean, offering the "same team and same service" and are now keen to let the world know they’re back in business with more brands to offer.
Whether you’re after a traditional corded vacuum cleaner or want to invest in the latest tech with a robot vacuum cleaner, About Clean can help.
About Clean also offers a repair, service and can source parts and consumables such as filters, attachments, chemicals, brush rolls, and more.
And to keep your vacuum in tip-top condition, why not book in for a service? The About Clean team can service most makes and models, including Dyson, Miele, Hoover, Roborock and many more with prices from as little as $29.95
- About Clean is open seven days a week. Head into About Clean Hornby at 1 Brynley Street, or About Clean Northwood at 554 Main North Road, Belfast, or visit www.aboutclean.co.nz to find out more.