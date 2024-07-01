Home & Leisure Show experts share top tips

The Home & Leisure Show runs from 10am to 4pm on Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7, at Wolfbrook Arena. Visit www.starhomeshow.kiwi to find out more. Photo: File image

The annual Star Media Home & Leisure Show is back and bursting with inspiration, hints, tips and tricks to improve your home.

The free three-day event is celebrating its 25th anniversary and has some special surprises in store, including the chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Smiths City, and six awesome prize packs from Destination Hokitika.

There will also be a live auction from Genius Homes on Sunday.

As well as showcasing innovative products and services, the show will be packed with experts sharing their insider knowledge in free seminars sponsored by Resene on painting and colour trends, the latest technology, home renovation and sustainability.

Start the day with a 10.30am seminar from a Resene colour specialist on the art of painting with whites and neutrals, followed by an 11.30am talk from the Kitchen Studio’s Paul Collins.

At noon, Sunshine Solar will share how solar can improve both your home and business, before Design Theory take to the stage to talk all things electrical – from lighting to home security.

At 1pm, experts from Butterfield Bathrooms will be giving their top tips to create your dream bathroom, while Pzazz building will be rounding off the seminars at 1.30pm by revealing the essential ingredients to ensure your home renovation project goes off without a hitch.

Whether you’re thinking of renovating your home, are planning your next project or simply love all things DIY – there will be a seminar for you.