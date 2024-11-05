Selwyn Diwali Festival set to make glittering return

The Selwyn Diwali Festival will be back with a bang this weekend as it returns to the Lincoln Domain on Saturday, November 9.

The annual celebration, which is also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

The free event is suitable for the whole family with an action-packed schedule of live music, showstopping performances, mouth-watering food, arts, crafts and more.

The live performances start from 4.30pm with the opening ceremony and lighting of the diyas, this is followed by a full schedule of 33 performances including classical, folk, Bollywood dances and music from North, South, East and West of India that will take you to the heart of India.

As well as mesmerising performances, there’s fun interactive activities that the whole family can enjoy, such as henna and face painting, block-printing, saree draping, and clay lamp making.

You’ll find more than 50 stalls covering everything from art and home décor, to clothing, beauty products and jewellery.

Be sure you bring along your appetite, because there’s a huge variety of delicious food on offer including Indian street food, curries, pizza, and a range of sweet treats.

Of course, no celebration is complete with a bit of a sparkle and the Selwyn Diwali Festival will end with a spectacular fireworks show from 8.45pm onwards.

Bring along blankets, throws and cushions to make yourself comfortable as you sit back, relax, watch and enjoy the glittering display.