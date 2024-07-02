Win a $10k Smiths City shopping spree at the Home and Leisure Show this weekend

Get your FREE tickets to the The Star Home and Leisure Show at https://starhomeshow.kiwi/tickets/

Head to the Star Media Home and Leisure Show this weekend and you could get your home improvements off to a flying start with a $10,000 shopping spree from Smiths City.

Kicking off at Wolfbrook Arena this Friday, July 5, at 10am, the special 25th-anniversary three-day event will be brimming with inspiring ideas, innovative products and on-trend solutions for your home.

There will also be a programme of free seminars, sponsored by Resene, covering everything from painting and decorating to solar power.

But if sprucing up your home isn’t on your to-do list right now – then you’ll still find plenty to catch your eye at the Home and Leisure Show.

Head over to the ‘Taste Zone’ to check out the delicious food and drink offerings along with tastings from a host of vendors.

Or visit the ‘Leisure Zone’, where you’ll find boats, cars and outdoor accessories - everything you could need to make the most of the great outdoors.

There’s also the chance to win one of six awesome prize packs from Destination Hokitika and on Sunday you can take part in a live auction from Genius Homes.