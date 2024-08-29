Canterbury sporting family keeps shining on the global stage

Charlotte Darry, third from left, with her coxed four crewmates Isobel Eliadis-Watson, Jane Schellekins, Orla Fitzgerald and Oliver Duncan (cox). PHOTO: ART OF ROWING

A memorable few weeks for the Darry family has got even better.

Hunter Darry.

Charlotte Darry, 21, was part of the New Zealand coxed four that won gold at the under-23 world championships at St Catharines, Canada.

Darry, alongside teammates Isobel Eliadis-Watson, Jane Schellekins, Orla Fitzgerald and coxswain Oliver Duncan – who is a student at Lincoln University – finished the 2000m race in 7min 3sec, half a boat length ahead of second-placed United States.

The win was extra special for the crew – they were beaten by the USA in the preliminary race, more than two seconds off the pace, but overturned that deficit to take gold.

“It was great, fantastic,” said Charlotte’s father Hunter Darry.

He watched the Friday morning race at home in West Melton with son Sam – who several hours later was en route to South Africa with the All Blacks.

Charlotte Darry’s brother Sam was recently selected for the All Blacks and scored his maiden try against Argentina earlier this month. PHOTO: GETTY

"They’d got second to the Americans in the heat.

"But they knew where they went wrong and they set a plan," Hunter said.

"They had the lead, probably about 1000, 1200 metres, and they just kept working on it and held on for a win, so it was good.”

Katrina Darry.

Sam made his All Blacks debut against Fiji in San Diego in July and is poised to play his fourth test against the Springboks in South Africa this weekend.

And there's also another Darry in the All Blacks camp. Hunter’s wife Katrina is the ABs nutritionist.

Hunter Darry said he was proud to see Katrina and their children on the international stage.

"When you look at the work and the commitment that they’ve had, it’s always great to see them get results at the highest level.

"It’s not something that happens overnight.

"They’ve worked hard for it for a long time and I suppose you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time to get the opportunity.”