Canterbury sporting family keeps shining on the global stage

Darry, alongside teammates Isobel Eliadis-Watson, Jane Schellekins, Orla Fitzgerald and coxswain Oliver Duncan – who is a student at Lincoln University – finished the 2000m race in 7min 3sec, half a boat length ahead of second-placed United States.
The win was extra special for the crew – they were beaten by the USA in the preliminary race, more than two seconds off the pace, but overturned that deficit to take gold.
“It was great, fantastic,” said Charlotte’s father Hunter Darry.
He watched the Friday morning race at home in West Melton with son Sam – who several hours later was en route to South Africa with the All Blacks.
"But they knew where they went wrong and they set a plan," Hunter said.
"They had the lead, probably about 1000, 1200 metres, and they just kept working on it and held on for a win, so it was good.”
And there's also another Darry in the All Blacks camp. Hunter’s wife Katrina is the ABs nutritionist.
Hunter Darry said he was proud to see Katrina and their children on the international stage.
"When you look at the work and the commitment that they’ve had, it’s always great to see them get results at the highest level.
"It’s not something that happens overnight.
"They’ve worked hard for it for a long time and I suppose you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time to get the opportunity.”