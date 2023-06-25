Cassidy charges through field for Portland E-Prix win

Nick Cassidy : Getty Images

New Zealand Formula E driver Nick Cassidy has climbed from 10th place to take the chequred flag at the Portland E-Prix on Sunday.

Cassidy climbed from fourth to second on the series standings with two rounds remaining, after a clever drive for his Envision team to head off second placed Portuguese Antonio Felix da Costa and Briton Jake Dennis.

Dennis retains the overall lead by just one point from Cassidy heading into the penultimate round in Rome starting on July 15.

Cassidy measured his race to perfection from 10th on the grid, as the 22-strong field jostled for position over the 32-lap race, where Formula E's unique balancing act between energy efficiency and outright pace once again came to the fore.

The 28-year-old held the lead several times, including on lap three, and got the better of da Costa with a decisive move on lap 28 as the pair engaged in a tense duel for the lead.

Polesitter Dennis led for much of the opening stages but couldn't time his late-race charge as precisely as Cassidy, who defended his Portland title and notched his third race win of the season.

On his 29th birthday, New Zealand's Mitch Evans recovered from 20th on the grid to finish fourth - leaving him fourth overall and still in contention.