Friday, 30 July 2021

Ceremony confusion: The moment Kiwi pair almost 'lost' gold medals

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler. Photo: Getty Images
    Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand's golden rowing pair almost "lost" their prized medals - moments after winning them.

    Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler were the toast of the Games on Thursday following their crushing win in the final of the women's pair - sprinting from behind to triumph after initially being left in the wake of Canada's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens.

    Prendergast began rowing for Villa Maria College out of Avon Rowing Club in Christchurch in 2007. 

    On Thursday, the Kiwis patiently made their way back into the race, first overtaking the Canadians with just over 500m to go before holding off a spirited charge by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)'s Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia to bag Team NZ's first gold of the Olympics by just over a second.

    The ROC finished in second, followed by Filmer and Janssens.

    Prendergast and Gowler were struggling for words when interviewed immediately after the race but would have been left speechless - even if just momentarily - by a hilarious faux pas during the presentation ceremony, as Oriabinskaia accidentally picked up the gold medals.

    After having her error pointed out by Stepanova, Oriabinskaia quickly went for the silver, instead - much to the delight of the other competitors.

    Prendergast and Gowler are back in action on Friday, competing for another gold medal in the women's eight that, thankfully, won't feature either of the Russian rowers.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter