Drone video shows progress on stadium

The construction of the roof at Christchurch's new central city stadium has passed the halfway mark.

A new drone video, featuring commentary from BESIX Watpac project director Adrian Jones, provides a close-up look at the progress made to date on the $683 million One New Zealand Stadium.

"The roof structure has now moved beyond the halfway mark," Jones said.

"The roof structure is made up of modular sections, which are being prefabricated onsite, and installed from the Tuam Street end towards Hereford Street.

"Every three to four weeks, you’ll see the next roof truss progressing north."

There are four roof trusses each made up of three sections, weighing about 160 tonnes a piece.

The work continues on One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha. Photo: Newsline

The steelwork for the roof will continue over the Christmas holiday period. The fourth and final roof truss is expected to be installed in early 2025.

"The last radial trusses will be installed early next year, as the roof builds out towards the north stand," said Jones.

He said 90 per cent of the radial truss roof supports have been installed, with the last few expected to be in place by early next year.

Jones said work on the final grandstand - the northwest stand - was completed about a month ago.

Now the seats at the 36,000-capacity stadium will go in from about April 2025.

The last concrete plats, which the seats will be fixed to, are now being installed in the lower seating bowl.

In late November, the roof cladding started to be installed above the south stand that backs onto Tuam St.

"The roof sheeting will now progress around in both directions toward Barbadoes Street and Madras Street over the next six months," Jones said.

Photo: Newsline

Steel cladding on the exterior of the stadium started last Wednesday. The façade will feature a pattern made up of 800m of steel sheeting in colours representing the Canterbury landscape.

Local visual artist and graphic designer Morgan Darlison (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Tainui) developed the artwork for the stadium.

The video also shows a bird’s eye view of the west stand, which contains the players’ facilities and corporate boxes.

"The last area that we will construct [in the north stand] is the level four media platform,” Jones said.

The project remains on budget and on track to open in April 2026.