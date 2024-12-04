Strong field ready for War of the Wings opener

Connor Rangi (57) leads Baylee Clive (49) and Auckland's Max Guilford in recent speedway action. All three are entered for Saturday's race at Ellesmere. PHOTO: JOE JOHNSON

The Ellesmere Motor Racing Club will host the opening round of the Hydraulink War of the Wings Sprintcar series on Saturday.

Club president Stuart Dreaver said a line-up of 16 cars is expected for the event.

“The opening round always has a high level of expectation, and we are rapt that American Joel Myers Jnr is returning," he said.

"He is fresh off a successful USA campaign and he knows what to expect here. Joel won the last War of the Wings race at Ellesmere, and we really are fortunate that he chooses to come to New Zealand to spend his off-season here."

Auckland’s Max Guilford also raced in the US during the northern summer where he was in top form. Guilford and Myers race for the Te Anau-based Daniel Anderson Motorsport team, and the combination looks formidable.

Tony Uhlenberg from New Plymouth is also trekking south having enjoyed his trip to Ellesmere last summer.

The South Island has a mix of youth and experience with the hard-charging trio of Connor Rangi (Hornby), Matt Honeywell (Methven) and Caleb Baughan (Prebbleton) likely to lead the charge.

The possible appearance of Jamie Duff (Halswell) could add further strength to the list of mainlanders. Duff’s team are in a race against time to complete the building of a new car, but he has targeted the Ellesmere date as his anticipated return to the track.

However, whether Southbridge's Dave Kerr, a crowd favourite, races is still up in the air.

"Dave's team are still waiting on the return of his engine, but if there's a remote chance, they'll give it everything," said Dreaver.

Time trials will be held at 11am before the scheduled 1pm start.

Dreaver said there would be an opportunity for people parked around the track to meet the drivers in the pits before the start.