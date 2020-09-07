Covid-19: Premier Canterbury cycle race cancelled

Daniel Whitehouse during last year's Le Race. Photo: Supplied

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced organisers to cancel Canterbury's premier cycling event, Le Race.

With New Zealand set to stay at level 2 until at least September 16, the Miles Continental Le Race is not allowed to go ahead, race owner and manager Sheree Stevens says.

"With no clear indication as to when level 2 may be lifted to level 1, and with the next review not expected until three days before the event, we have been forced to cancel and all entry fees will be rolled over to the March 2021 event," Stevens said.

"It is especially disappointing, I know - all those hours and hours and hours of training for the second time to be pulled out from you. Trust me, this decision has not been an easy one.

Stevens said all current entrants will be rolled over to the March 20, 2021, event.

"This will include bus transport. As per the terms and conditions of your entry, fees are normally non-refundable. But we are rolling them over to 2021 as a goodwill gesture. Information on your 2021 entry will follow early 2021.

"In answer to the obvious question - we are beyond being able to postpone 2020 yet again. This event is our second Covid-19 cancellation/postponement for 2020.

"In such uncertain times there is too much involved in continually re-scheduling venues, road closures, sponsors and hundreds of volunteers.

"Especially, as we now know, when there are no guarantees that Covid-19 restrictions would not still be in play.

"Normally by this time of year we are in planning for the year ahead, so our focus now is on the future and making sure that Le Race lives to be run another day.

"While the situation we all find ourselves in is no one’s fault, we must thank entrants for their patience in these unique times, and for the myriad of emails and messages we have received in support of what we do.

Stevens also thanked sponsors, stakeholders, service providers and the race's 200-strong crew.

"Despite their own Covid-19 woes, every single one of these organisations have all been right behind our efforts to try and get Miles Continental Le Race to the start line.

"In the meantime, the only way to get life and events back to some sort of normal – whatever that may be – is to individually and collectively stay on top of our Covid-19 measures."