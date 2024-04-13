Dunedin premier rugby round three wrap-up

Kaikorai have crushed Harbour 51-0 at Watson Park this afternoon.

The Demons were brutal across the park, running in nine tries to dominate the Hawks in bitter conditions.

Demons winger Jacob Mika helped himself to a double with his lightning speed too much on the outside, but it was flanker Lucas Casey who got them underway.

He scored their opener six minutes in and his troops followed with three more in the opening 21 minutes.

Harbour immediately found themselves on the back foot, scrambling to keep their opposition at bay.

They managed to withstand the pressure through the end of the first half and trailed 22-0 at the break.

Dunedin's James Bolton holds the ball in today's premier rugby match against Zingari at Montecillo. Photo: Linda Robertson

But the Demons continued on their merry way in the second.

Highlander Rhys Patchell threw a nice skip ball wide to Mika to score and then Jordan Hand went over too and they continued to pile on the points.

Harbour, to their credit, held up a couple of the Demons tries — but the Hawks were unable to make anything from the few chances they had.

The Demons were physical up front and played some stunning running rugby to send early warning signs they are ones to watch this year.

Zingari have continued their run, scoring three tries in the final quarter to beat Dunedin 48-43 at Montecillo.

Defending champions Southern beat Taieri 41-16 at Peter Johnstone Park and Green Island beat Alhambra-Union 57-23 at Miller Park.