Free travel to Women's World Cup football

Dunedin City Council events team leader Dan Hendra is encouraging more people to get aboard the Fifa Women’s World Cup and use free transport to get to games. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin is about to show support for the Fifa Women’s World Cup by the busload.

A double-decker bus will run between the Octagon and Dunedin Stadium every 30 minutes to take ticket-holders and accredited staff to matches free of charge.

Travel on other buses to and from the stadium will also be free to passengers who show match tickets to the driver.

The deal applies from two hours before kickoff to two hours after the completion of a game.

Park-and-ride options will also be available from St Kilda and Mosgiel.

The football World Cup starts on Thursday and Dunedin’s first match, between the Philippines and Switzerland, is the following day.

Dunedin is staging six matches in the tournament, which is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The Otago Regional Council is providing free travel for ticket-holders on buses to support fans getting to games at the largest women’s sporting event to come to New Zealand.

"Certain roads will be closed around the stadium, so fans are urged to use the bus," regional council transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said.

"Traffic conditions will vary day to day, so we recommend fans allow at least an hour to get to the game on the bus."

The Dunedin City Council is supplying bus rides to the stadium from the Dunedin Ice Stadium in Victoria Rd, St Kilda, and Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgiel.

There will be no spectator parking at Dunedin Stadium and surrounding roads will be closed on match days.

However, about 35 accessible carparks and an accessible parking drop-off zone will be available, and those who are able are being encouraged to join the 20-minute Last Mile Walk from the Octagon to the stadium.

By Grant Miller