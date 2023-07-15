City ready to play part for World Cup

Workers put up lights at the Caledonian Ground in Dunedin this month in preparation for its use as a training facility for the Fifa Women’s World Cup. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Helping to host an event as big as the Fifa Women’s World Cup is quite an exercise for Dunedin and the tournament’s presence will soon be hard to miss.

A Fifa-branded double-decker bus will run between the Octagon and Dunedin Stadium, the town hall and Glenroy Auditorium have been dressed up for a fan festival, some roads will be closed and 350 Fifa volunteers will be in the city to help the event function smoothly.

The Swiss football team, based in Dunedin during pool play, arrived this week.

Three sports fields were earlier closed to the public to provide training grounds and a fourth, at Mosgiel, was set aside as a backup.

The tournament has its opening ceremony in Auckland this Thursday and Dunedin will host the first of its six matches the next day.

A fan festival in the city will run on six days between July 20 and 30 and will feature performances by Bic Runga, Ladyhawke, Ladi6 and the Topp Twins.

"Our events staff are focused on delivering the best possible package of events in Ōtepoti Dunedin for what is the biggest women’s sporting event in the world and the biggest Dunedin has helped to host," a Dunedin City Council spokesman said.

Hosting the tournament is a multimillion-dollar endeavour for New Zealand and Australia, and getting Dunedin ready to play its part required some investment.

The vast majority of funding for events and facility upgrades associated with the World Cup came from the Government and Fifa.

That included $1.5 million from the Government for sports field upgrades at training sites — the Caledonian, Tahuna Park and field No 6 of Logan Park.

Dunedin Stadium had a $135,000 injection.

Dunedin received a share of more than $5.3 million put up by the Department of Internal Affairs for projects across the tournament, including the Fifa Fan Festival.

The Otago Community Trust and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment also contributed funds.

The city council said its costs were yet to be confirmed, but included funding and staff time.

An indication of the tournament’s impact on the council’s books was included in an annual plan budget update in February.

Operations and maintenance costs for community and planning increased by $783,000 and $384,000 of this was to accommodate the Fifa event.

However, sportsground revenue increased by $315,000, mainly due to funding received from Fifa for training site hire.

A series of road closures will be in place on days when matches are held.

Fifa has warned parking in streets surrounding the stadium on match days could lead to vehicles being towed.

"Limited parking around the venue, coupled with Fifa’s requirements, means we’re also focused on offering a range of alternative transport choices for ticket holders to make travel to and from the ground as car-free and convenient as possible," a city council spokesman said.

"It’s going to be an amazing couple of weeks, and we can’t wait for the action to begin."