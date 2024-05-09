Senior officer 'regretful' over handling of Lachie's death

Paul Jones with toddler Lachie Jones. PHOTO: JONES FAMILY/SUPPLIED

A senior sergeant says it was "just an assumption" that Lachie Jones ran past a neighbour’s house on the night he died.

Coroner Alexander Ho’s inquest into the 2019 death of the 3-year-old continued in Invercargill this morning.

Police formed the view Lachie had drowned after he was found face up in a Gore oxidation pond.

Today Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley said she did not agree police were "hasty" in reaching that conclusion.

"I wouldn't say hasty . . . from what was immediately in front of us, the right decision was made," the witness said.

Snr Sgt Fairley, who was the most senior officer involved on the night, said while police did not know how Lachie got to the ponds they were "confident" he was seen running past neighbours’ houses.

"That was incorrect, wasn't it . . . because none of the witnesses knew Lachie," counsel assisting the coroner Simon Mount KC asked.

The witness agreed that it was "just an assumption" and police only had a description of the boy - no confirmation that it was Lachie.

Snr Sgt Fairley accepted that on the night, the cause of death, time of death and how Lachie got to the ponds was unknown.

"Is it fair to say that the list of what you didn't know, through evidence, [was] longer than the list of what you did know?" Mr Mount asked.

"That is fair to say," the witness replied.

"At that time the information we had in front of us did not indicate a suspicious death."

She said she accepted Lachie had "a propensity to run off" based on her conversations with Lachie’s mother Michelle Officer.

"Her recollection and her demeanour was genuine and authentic," Snr Sgt Fairley said.

"I believed her."

Two coroners directed a forensic post-mortem be completed but after a lengthy conversation between the coroner and police, in which Snr Sgt Fairley was involved, the direction was withdrawn.

The coroner noted police had described the situation as a "routine death" and they did not require a forensic post-mortem.

"I don't think I ever called it a 'routine death'," Snr Sgt Fairley said.

"I believed a full post-mortem would be helpful from what we knew."

Snr Sgt Fairley said in hindsight, the scene should have been preserved and the leadership structure should have been more clear.

"I am regretful that I didn't give the investigation to the officer in charge of CIB in Gore," the witness said.

She said she had learned lessons from the investigation into Lachie Jones’ death.

Snr Sgt Fairley will continue giving evidence this afternoon.

'Botched up police job'

Earlier, Lachie Jones’ father described the investigation into his son’s death as a "botched up police job" and still does not accept the conclusion that he drowned.

Paul Jones gave evidence that he did not see Lachie walk or run very far and never saw him climb.

He explained he tried to take him on his courier run but it was a "disaster" with Lachie having to be carried most of the time.

"He was a lazy little prick," Mr Jones joked.

The witness gave evidence that he never believed Lachie walked 1.2km on his own and was concerned about leaving Lachie with Ms Officer and her sons Cameron and Jonathan Scott.

Paul Jones in the witness stand of the Invercargill Courthouse. Photo: Robin Eadie/Pool

"It seems like a bloody botched up police job and you’re trying to fix it," Mr Jones said.

"Well that’s what we’re trying to do," counsel for the police Robin Bates replied.

The witness said in the early stages of his relationship with Lachie’s mother Michelle Officer, he treated her kids as his own.

He admitted he would get drunk and yell at Cameron and Jonathan.

"I take full responsibility for it . . . I have, on numerous occasions, roared at those boys," Mr Jones confessed.

"I did get very hot tempered."

On an occasion before Lachie's death, Mr Jones was arrested and said to a police officer he was concerned about Lachie living with Ms Officer and her sons.

He said he thought if the situation continued between Lachie and Ms Officer's sons, Lachie would not make it to age five.

The witness explained on the night Lachie died he "had a go" at the same police officer and said something like "I told you this was going to happen".

Mr Jones said he felt the police had no respect for him or Lachie.

"They've forgotten what this investigation is all about and why we're here today," he said.

He also explained why he did not want a forensic post-mortem carried out on Lachie.

"I just didn't want my son to be cut up," Mr Jones said.

While he did not believe his son had travelled to the ponds alone, he did not know what happened, he said.

"I can't understand why he’d do it, he’s never acted like that before," the witness said.

"I want to know what happened."

He explained he stayed at Ms Officer’s house in the days before Lachie’s disappearance.

"I planned on trying to turn things around and make it work," Mr Jones said.

"I had Lachie and I thought he deserved a family."

Despite this and the fact that a court ordered Ms Officer would have the day-to-day care of Lachie, Mr Jones did not believe she was a good mother.

"Do you still hold your contention that Michelle was neglectful?" counsel for Ms Officer Beatrix Woodhouse asked.

"Yes," Mr Jones replied.

The inquest continues with Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley next in the witness box.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz