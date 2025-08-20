Man 'got stoned' before strangling woman in bed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man who strangled a woman as she lay in bed said he got stoned at a mate’s place before it happened.
They were together at her house in Nelson when, in the early hours of the morning, Ricky-Lee Maynard woke the victim and accused her of messaging other men.
The police summary of facts said they began to argue loudly.
Maynard became angry and jumped on the woman who was still lying in bed. He put both hands around her neck and started to squeeze so that she struggled to breathe.
After some time she managed to kick him off, police said.
It formed the lead charge of strangulation for which he was sentenced in the Nelson District Court yesterday.
He had also disclosed before sentencing that he had used cannabis daily from a young age, but that he had recently “desisted”.
The strangulation charge carried a maximum seven-year prison sentence, but Maynard, who had already served time in custody on remand, and further time on electronic bail, will now serve 10 months’ home detention at a Greymouth address for this and other associated violence charges.
The 28-year-old also admitted a representative charge of assault with intent to injure, and speaking threateningly after the events in the woman’s home in February.
Police said that after the woman had kicked Maynard off her, he punched her in the body and head around 10 times.
The woman managed to get past him and ran towards the kitchen and out the back door.
He followed her and said, “Go on, tell the neighbours that I bash you.”
She tried to get away from him and headed back towards the bedroom.
Maynard then picked up a baseball bat and threatened to bash her with it but she was able to grab it and run from the house.
She hit Maynard’s car with the bat, breaking it in half before throwing it away.
Maynard followed, yelling at her, before catching up and punching her twice more. He then pushed her so hard she fell backwards, hitting her head on a dryer, and then she fell on the ground and blacked out.
Police said she received grazing to her back and legs, a cut to the back of her head, multiple bruises, and a concussion. She also complained of a sore neck.
After he was arrested, Maynard told the police that he pushed the victim because she hit his car with a baseball bat.
Judge Barkle said that while no victim impact statement had been provided, there was no doubt considerable psychological harm had been caused by what happened.
He said strangulation was a serious offence in the spectrum of domestic violence, and, while in this case it was not prolonged, the victim was particularly vulnerable in that she was in bed, and that it was only her actions that ended the assault.
The violence then continued beyond the strangulation, in the victim’s home, Judge Barkle said.
“Repeatedly, the courts have reminded offenders that a home is where anyone should feel safe.”
Judge Barkle said in setting a starting point of two years and four months in prison, Maynard’s attack to the woman’s head also made it more serious.
He also had previous convictions from some time ago, Judge Barkle said in considering aggravating factors.
When considering mitigating features, Maynard, who had initially denied the charges, eventually pleaded guilty after amendments to the scope of the offending, Judge Barkle said.
Maynard was given a 20% credit for his guilty pleas, plus a further 5% for his remorse, which brought the sentence down to a short term of imprisonment.
Judge Barkle said because Maynard had already spent some time in custody, a 10-month sentence of home detention with certain conditions, was appropriate.
FAMILY VIOLENCE
How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.