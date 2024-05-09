Queenstown characters leave fond memories

Lindsay Westaway

Two hugely positive characters who made major contributions to Queenstown died in the past 10 days.

Lindsay Westaway, who passed away, aged 78, on April 29, was — along with his late wife, Dianne — the face of the Walter Peak tourism venture for 37 years.

And Wayne Cafe, who died last Sunday at 69, was a popular ski instructor turned real estate agent who co-ran a ski racing fundraiser which catapulted Cure Kids into becoming one of New Zealand’s most successful charities.

Wayne Cafe

Lindsay — as farm manager and rural demonstrator at Walter Peak — welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors off the Earnslaw steamer till he and Dianne retired to Kirwee, in Canterbury, in 2012. His funeral was held in Kirwee on Tuesday.

A memorial service for Wayne is being held on May 23, at 2.30pm, at the Arrowtown Athenaeum Hall.