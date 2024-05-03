Drunken crash costs man $15K

A crash in Fryatt St resulted in about $10,000 of damage to three vehicles. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A Dunedin man who smashed into three cars while intoxicated was drunk behind the wheel twice in less than three weeks, a court has heard.

Blake Thomas Jackson Ferguson, 20, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where he was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision.

Judge David Robinson imposed reparation of $5400 to cover damage to a fence and the court heard the defendant was still paying off about $10,000 for the vehicles he hit.

Jackson Ferguson first came to police attention on December 22 last year when a member of the public spotted him dozing in a Mitsubishi which was partially blocking Bathgate St.

When officers arrived, they found him asleep in the driver’s seat with a seatbelt on and the engine running.

The defendant said he had only driven a short distance to warm up the car so he could sleep there.

Jackson Ferguson gave a breath-alcohol reading of 509mcg — more than twice the legal limit.

"I would’ve hoped ... the message would’ve got through," the judge said.

But less then three weeks later, on January 7, Jackson Ferguson was in the same Mitsubishi, a couple of kilometres from his previous arrest and this time he was even more inebriated.

While driving in Devon St, he slammed into a large, chain-link security fence.

Despite the bumper being ripped off his vehicle, Jackson Ferguson continued along Fryatt St.

"Due to speed, damage and intoxication of the defendant, [he] then lost control of the vehicle again," court documents said.

Jackson Ferguson smashed into three cars and later, when he returned home, his family realised what had occurred and called police.

This time the defendant blew 986mcg, nearly four times the limit.

"On any other day, on any other street this could’ve been a tragedy and that’s something now you’re really well aware of," Judge Robinson said.

Jackson Ferguson attended The Right Track programme, a course designed to change the attitudes of recidivist driving offenders, and said it had made a significant impression.

"It really does affect everyone and it doesn’t just stop at me," he said.

"I never really thought about having a plan on a night out or anything like that. I never thought that was necessary but it really is."

The defendant said he had been drinking every day over summer, in response to stresses in his life, but was now trying to abstain.

"Given where alcohol has led you so far, it can’t play any role in your life from this point on," the judge said.

"There’s just too much risk."

Jackson Ferguson was banned from driving for 28 days after which the alcohol-interlock provisions would apply.

