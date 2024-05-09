Driver trapped as vehicle tumbles down bank

A rescue helicopter tat the scene. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A driver is trapped after their vehicle tumbled 40m down a bank when it slid off the road in icy conditions near Evansdale this morning.

Firefighters at the scene have run a hydraulic line down to the vehicle to power cutting equipment to free the driver and a rescue helicopter is now at the scene.

Police said the driver is reported to be conscious but there are no details on any injuries as yet.

Passing nurses are believed to have stopped and scrambled down the bank to help the stricken driver.

The accident happened around 8.20am on State Highway 1, between Pryde Road and Porteous Road.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Contractors have been requested to grit the road and for any traffic management needed, police said.

Icy roads around Otago have caused multiple crashes this morning, prompting police to advise extra caution while driving.

A van spun out on the Southern Motorway, hitting the median barrier at about 7.15am, the spokeswoman said.

The driver was shaken but not seriously injured.

However, the incident has caused delays in the northbound lanes and traffic is very congested in the area.

Police would be on site for traffic management until the van is able to be towed.

The Southern Motorway appeared to be particularly treacherous for morning commuters.

Another vehicle hit the median barrier at about 6.30am, again nobody suffered significant injuries.

Buses have also been affected.

Orbus Dunedin advised route 77/78 Mosgiel buses were running late in both directions due to delays on the Southern Motorway.

This has also affected school services travelling via Green Island.

The Ridge Runner services have been suspended until about 9am and Pine Hill buses will only use Pine Hill Rd, not divert into Liberton or Dalmore.

Conditions in Central Otago also warranted a special mention from police.

They advised drivers to take their time, remember their following distances and to drive with care.