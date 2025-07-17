Man pepper sprayed at ex's house after stealing her car

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man was pepper sprayed while being arrested for allegedly stealing his ex-partner's car.

The 35-year-old man showed up to his former partner's house at about 12am this morning and stole her Honda Inspire, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police later found the man back at the house at 2.30am.

He resisted arrest and was pepper sprayed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with driving while disqualified, breach of bail and unlawfully taking the motor vehicle, and he would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

The car was recovered and returned to the woman, Snr Sgt Bond said.

