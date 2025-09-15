Two injured as drunk Dunedin teen crashes: police

Tow trucks load up two cars following a crash in Malvern St, Glenleith on Sunday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A Dunedin teenager more than three times over the adult drink driving limit smashed into two parked cars in a crash that led to two people being injured.

The 16-year-old was driving down Malvern St, Glenleith, at 6.15am on Sunday when he crashed into into two parked cars on the street, Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

One of the vehicles came to rest in a local resident’s front yard.

Emergency services attended the scene and had the teenager undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 880mcg — the legal limit for people under 20 is 0mcg, and the adult legal limit is 250mcg.

The teenager was referred to Youth Aid.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with one ambulance.

One patient in a minor condition and one patient in a moderate condition were assessed and treated at the scene.

