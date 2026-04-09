Streetlights failure plunges parts of city into darkness

Parts of Dunedin were plunged into darkness last night after an issue with the power network for the second time in weeks.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the council was aware of outages involving streetlights last night and the cause was being investigated.

Areas affected included St Kilda, South Dunedin, Corstorphine, Carisbrook and Andersons Bay.

Affected lights have since returned to normal, he said.

Aurora Energy customer and connections manager Mark Pratt told the Otago Daily Times last week that there had also been issues on Tuesday March 24.

He said there was an issue with the ripple injection — a technique used by electricity networks like Aurora Energy to remotely control streetlights by sending a coded signal over the power lines.

‘‘It tells groups of streetlights when to turn on or off, such as at dusk or dawn.

‘‘This happens automatically and doesn’t affect customer’s power supply.’’

On March 24, the issue was fixed that night.

Yesterday, streetlights were out from about 6.50pm to 8.10pm, and was an issue again with the ripple injector.

However, streetlights were also out from 9pm until 9.30pm, an outage caused by a separate issue and a fault response crew was investigating, Aurora Energy said.