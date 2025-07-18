Friday, 18 July 2025

Police sniff out trouble at Invercargill address

    1. Southland

    Three people have been arrested after police followed their noses during a routine bail check in Invercargill. 

    Southland Area Commander, Inspector Mike Bowman, said officers were conducting a routine bail check shortly after midnight, and when an occupant of the address opened the door, officers were met with a strong smell of cannabis.

    A warrantless search was then initiated under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012.

    As a result of the search Police located drug utensils, a knuckleduster, small quantities of cannabis and methamphetamine, and around $12,000 in cash.

    Insp Bowman praised the officers involved and said it proved the value of routine police work like bail checks.

    "This started as a routine visit to a property for a bail check, but resulted in the arrest of two gang members and a gang prospect.

    "To recover the drugs and other items as well is a real bonus, and a reminder to those who commit offences that police will hold you to account," Insp Bowman said. 

    The three men - aged 28, 29 and 45 years old - were arrested on driving, weapons, and drug charges.

    Further enquiries are continuing.