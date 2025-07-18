Police sniff out trouble at Invercargill address

Three people have been arrested after police followed their noses during a routine bail check in Invercargill.

Southland Area Commander, Inspector Mike Bowman, said officers were conducting a routine bail check shortly after midnight, and when an occupant of the address opened the door, officers were met with a strong smell of cannabis.

A warrantless search was then initiated under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012.

As a result of the search Police located drug utensils, a knuckleduster, small quantities of cannabis and methamphetamine, and around $12,000 in cash.

Insp Bowman praised the officers involved and said it proved the value of routine police work like bail checks.

"This started as a routine visit to a property for a bail check, but resulted in the arrest of two gang members and a gang prospect.

"To recover the drugs and other items as well is a real bonus, and a reminder to those who commit offences that police will hold you to account," Insp Bowman said.

The three men - aged 28, 29 and 45 years old - were arrested on driving, weapons, and drug charges.

Further enquiries are continuing.