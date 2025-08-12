New face among marine guardians

The Fiordland Marine Guardians will have to make sure brown teal are thriving in the beautiful yet tough environment of Fiordland National Park. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / LOUISE MCLAUGHLIN / DOC

A new Fiordland Marine Guardian appointment plus the reappointment of five existing Guardians will help safeguard Fiordland’s precious natural environment, Acting Environment Minister Tama Potaka says.

Mr Potaka announced the appointment of Murray Williams yesterday.

"Murray has in-depth knowledge of Fiordland and extensive networks with people interested in the Fiordland Marine Area. He brings valuable experience to the Guardians, including science and monitoring, strategic, governance and collaboration and engagement skills," he said.

The Fiordland Marine Guardians is an advisory group established under the Fiordland Marine Management Act 2005. The group advises central and local government on the integrated management of the Fiordland Marine Area.

"I am also pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr Rebecca McLeod, Stewart Bull, Mark Peychers, Gavin Tayles and John Cushen.

Dr McLeod has been chairwoman of the Guardians since 2015.

Looking after the environment to keep cruise ships like 'Coral Princess' coming back to Fiordland and visiting places such as Milford Sound will be a job for members of the Fiordland Marine Guardians. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mr Potaka said Dr McLeod knew Fiordland’s marine environment well.

"She provides continuity, stability and leadership to the group, as well as effective and established relationships with the management agencies."

Mr Bull, who was nominated by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, has extensive knowledge of customary fishing management and resource use in Fiordland and has been a Guardian since the group was established in 2005.

Mr Peychers has more than 30 years’ experience as a commercial fisher and is involved in fisheries management in Fiordland and other parts of the country.

He is experienced in consent applications and the review of the regional coastal plan for Southland and Mr Tayles brings a recreational fishing perspective and valuable recreational fishing connections.

Mr Cushen is experienced around tourism and also had roles in education, communication, and engagement.

— Allied Media