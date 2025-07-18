Police name victim of head-on crash near Roxburgh

The scene of the fatal crash between Roxburgh and Millers Flat on July 4. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Police have released the name of the man who died after a head-on crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh earlier this month.

He was Yung Oon Chong, 31, from Singapore.

A motorist travelling on the route told the Otago Daily Times traffic was "chaos" in the moments leading up to the crash.

"There was a convoy of motorhomes and they just weren’t pulling over, they were just speeding up, slowing down and people were overtaking them — it was just ridiculous.

"Where that crash was, it was a straight where there isn’t a passing lane."

Eventually, he felt so unsafe on the road that he pulled over at a petrol station to put some distance between himself and the convoy.

"I just had that gut feeling as soon as I pulled out."

He said he had barely gone down the road before two police cars were behind him.

"I pulled over, and then another one came by, and then an ambulance ..."

The highway was closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

A witness said the crash appeared to have happened outside Transworld Roxburgh depot.

Transworld Roxburgh director Geoff Smith said the accident did not involve Transworld Roxburgh vehicles or employees.

"It was only coincidence that it was outside the gate to the entrance to our property."

Transworld provided assistance to victims until first responders arrived, he said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police said.