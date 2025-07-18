Speedster's bus pass move ends in crash, head injury

File photo

A motorist's attempt at overtaking a bus in an inner-city street ended with a car crash and a head injury.

The man was passing the bus while speeding around a blind corner at the intersection of Princes St and Ardmore Dr, near the Kensington Tavern, about 8.40pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

While overtaking, he lost control and crashed into two unoccupied parked cars.

Police arrived at the scene as the man got out of the vehicle, and when officers went to speak to him he lay on the ground, started to bleed from his ear and became unconscious.

Police called for an ambulance, and when paramedics arrived, the man has ‘‘come to’’ and become aggressive towards emergency services.

The man was arrested and taken to Dunedin Hospital for assessment, and a blood sample was taken to test for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz