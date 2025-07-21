Girl, 14, headbutts officer after breaching bail - police

A 14-year-old Dunedin girl barricaded herself in a bedroom before allegedly headbutting a police officer in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Yesterday, at 10.30pm at an address in Halfway Bush, police showed up to arrest the teenager for breaching her bail conditions, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

When she spotted police, she slammed the door in officers faces and barricaded herself inside a bedroom.

Police got through her barricade, and while she was being taken out to the police vehicle, she headbutted an officer in the side of the head.

Once in the back of the vehicle, she again tried to headbutt the same arresting officer.

The officer was uninjured in the assault, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was charged with breaching bail, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

The girl would appear in Dunedin Youth Court today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz