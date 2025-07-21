Monday, 21 July 2025

Student performers wear hearts on sleeves

    By Mark John
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Trinity Catholic College students Anamika Jones and Joseph Kelly perform The Bardchelor during...
    Trinity Catholic College students Anamika Jones and Joseph Kelly perform The Bardchelor during Theatrefest on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    A Dunedin secondary school’s theatre group has placed Shakespearean women in a Gen Z world.

    Trinity Catholic College’s The Bardchelor imagined what it would be like if four Shakespeare heroines — Juliet (Romeo and Juliet), Titania (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Ophelia (Hamlet) and Katherine (The Taming of the Shrew) — were contestants on the reality TV show The Bachelor.

    In the scene, written by Trinity head of drama and dance Erica Ward, the four were competing for Benedick from Much Ado About Nothing.

    The group performed the parody at the Dunedin Theatrefest on Saturday with five other schools and the Dunedin Repertory Society.

    Ms Ward said it was a successful day with performers of all ages taking part.

    The purpose of the festival was for the students to receive feedback and improve their performances.

    Ms Ward said she chose the different Shakespearean characters based on their personalities for the parody.

    Benedick, the wilful lord, ended up choosing himself instead of any of the dames presented to him.

    Ms Ward said a lot of the performances were devised by the schools with their own inspiration and content.

    "It was really special to see lots of original works."

    Groups from Logan Park High School, Dunedin Repertory Society and Queen’s High School were chosen to advance to the regional stage of the Theatrefest contest on August 24.

    Theatrefest results

    Magic Moment

    Trinity Catholic College: The Case of the Missing Mug: Inspectors Entrance

    Queen’s High School: Seacliff: Opening Imagery

    Columba College: Housekeeping: Collaborative Creation

    Queen’s High School: Tangiwai: Physical Imagery

    Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Karen’s Tantrum

    Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Original Comedic Script

    Merit Awards

    Acting: Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Bethan Mundy

    Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Case of the Missing Mug: Riley Culling

    Acting: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest: Riley McIntosh

    Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Bardchelor: Joseph Kelly

    Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Bardchelor: Meadow Stewart

    Acting: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis: Jess Mundy

    Acting: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis: Glenn Ericsson

    Directing: Queen’s High School: Seacliff

    Ensemble: Queen’s High School: Seacliff

    Ensemble: Queen’s High School: Tangiwai

    Overall design: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis

    Overall design: Logan Park High School: Poetic Descent

    Distinction Awards

    Acting: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest: Rowan Metreyeon

    Direction: Logan Park High School: Poetic Descent: Finn Trotman-Ericsson

    Production of Comedy/Farce: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest

    mark.john@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Advertisement