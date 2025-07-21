Student performers wear hearts on sleeves

Trinity Catholic College students Anamika Jones and Joseph Kelly perform The Bardchelor during Theatrefest on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A Dunedin secondary school’s theatre group has placed Shakespearean women in a Gen Z world.

Trinity Catholic College’s The Bardchelor imagined what it would be like if four Shakespeare heroines — Juliet (Romeo and Juliet), Titania (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Ophelia (Hamlet) and Katherine (The Taming of the Shrew) — were contestants on the reality TV show The Bachelor.

In the scene, written by Trinity head of drama and dance Erica Ward, the four were competing for Benedick from Much Ado About Nothing.

The group performed the parody at the Dunedin Theatrefest on Saturday with five other schools and the Dunedin Repertory Society.

Ms Ward said it was a successful day with performers of all ages taking part.

The purpose of the festival was for the students to receive feedback and improve their performances.

Ms Ward said she chose the different Shakespearean characters based on their personalities for the parody.

Benedick, the wilful lord, ended up choosing himself instead of any of the dames presented to him.

Ms Ward said a lot of the performances were devised by the schools with their own inspiration and content.

"It was really special to see lots of original works."

Groups from Logan Park High School, Dunedin Repertory Society and Queen’s High School were chosen to advance to the regional stage of the Theatrefest contest on August 24.

Theatrefest results

Magic Moment

Trinity Catholic College: The Case of the Missing Mug: Inspectors Entrance

Queen’s High School: Seacliff: Opening Imagery

Columba College: Housekeeping: Collaborative Creation

Queen’s High School: Tangiwai: Physical Imagery

Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Karen’s Tantrum

Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Original Comedic Script

Merit Awards

Acting: Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Bethan Mundy

Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Case of the Missing Mug: Riley Culling

Acting: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest: Riley McIntosh

Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Bardchelor: Joseph Kelly

Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Bardchelor: Meadow Stewart

Acting: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis: Jess Mundy

Acting: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis: Glenn Ericsson

Directing: Queen’s High School: Seacliff

Ensemble: Queen’s High School: Seacliff

Ensemble: Queen’s High School: Tangiwai

Overall design: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis

Overall design: Logan Park High School: Poetic Descent

Distinction Awards

Acting: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest: Rowan Metreyeon

Direction: Logan Park High School: Poetic Descent: Finn Trotman-Ericsson

Production of Comedy/Farce: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest

