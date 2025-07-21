Student performers wear hearts on sleeves

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Trinity Catholic College’s The Bardchelor imagined what it would be like if four Shakespeare heroines — Juliet (Romeo and Juliet), Titania (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Ophelia (Hamlet) and Katherine (The Taming of the Shrew) — were contestants on the reality TV show The Bachelor.
In the scene, written by Trinity head of drama and dance Erica Ward, the four were competing for Benedick from Much Ado About Nothing.
The group performed the parody at the Dunedin Theatrefest on Saturday with five other schools and the Dunedin Repertory Society.
Ms Ward said it was a successful day with performers of all ages taking part.
The purpose of the festival was for the students to receive feedback and improve their performances.
Ms Ward said she chose the different Shakespearean characters based on their personalities for the parody.
Benedick, the wilful lord, ended up choosing himself instead of any of the dames presented to him.
Ms Ward said a lot of the performances were devised by the schools with their own inspiration and content.
"It was really special to see lots of original works."
Groups from Logan Park High School, Dunedin Repertory Society and Queen’s High School were chosen to advance to the regional stage of the Theatrefest contest on August 24.
Theatrefest results
Magic Moment
Trinity Catholic College: The Case of the Missing Mug: Inspectors Entrance
Queen’s High School: Seacliff: Opening Imagery
Columba College: Housekeeping: Collaborative Creation
Queen’s High School: Tangiwai: Physical Imagery
Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Karen’s Tantrum
Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Original Comedic Script
Merit Awards
Acting: Columba College: A Friend for Karen: Bethan Mundy
Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Case of the Missing Mug: Riley Culling
Acting: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest: Riley McIntosh
Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Bardchelor: Joseph Kelly
Acting: Trinity Catholic College: The Bardchelor: Meadow Stewart
Acting: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis: Jess Mundy
Acting: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis: Glenn Ericsson
Directing: Queen’s High School: Seacliff
Ensemble: Queen’s High School: Seacliff
Ensemble: Queen’s High School: Tangiwai
Overall design: John McGlashan College: The Real Housewives of Colchis
Overall design: Logan Park High School: Poetic Descent
Distinction Awards
Acting: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest: Rowan Metreyeon
Direction: Logan Park High School: Poetic Descent: Finn Trotman-Ericsson
Production of Comedy/Farce: Dunedin Repertory Society: The Importance of Being Earnest