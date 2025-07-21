Record sale proves a hit as event continues to grow

Courtenay and Shiloh Butler hunt for a bargain at the fifth Dunedin Record & Pop Culture Fair held at Pearl Diver yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Music fans and bargain hunters alike filled a Dunedin bar to the brim for the latest outing of a record and pop culture fair yesterday.

The Dunedin Record & Pop Culture Fair returned for its fifth installment, this time held at Pearl Diver.

With a total of 19 stalls and an estimated 600 RSVPs, marketing manager Emily Chilton believed it was their biggest event yet.

Dunedin was well-known for its love of music and the events brought like-minded people of all ages together, she said.

"A lot of parents are passing down their love of music to their kids.

"We get a lot of young people buying cassette tapes and CDs still ... it’s not just records."

A CD of No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom and records by The Beatles were among some of the standout finds.

Vintage car mats, rock portraits, clothing and other pop culture memorabilia were also up for sale, as well as items from the personal collection of the late Martin Phillipps.

Some vendors had travelled from as far as Christchurch, Waimate and Invercargill.

They had anticipated the events would be successful and their aim was to make them bigger and better with each installment, she said.

"There's just such a hunger for music.

"I mean, what would the world be without it?

"An event like this is special."

Another is expected to be held before the end of the year.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz