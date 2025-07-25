Wind, rain on way for parts of country next week

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Most of the country can look forward to a fine weekend, but more unsettled weather is forecast for next week.

MetService was predicting a drastic change in conditions after a period of settled winter weather, with watches and warnings likely to be issued for broad areas.

Meteorologist Devlin Lynden said rain and wind were set to return on Sunday, with showers picking up on Monday in Fiordland and on the West Coast.

By Tuesday, heavy rain was set to continue on the West Coast and by noon some of that heavy rain was forecast to hit the Tasman region.

At the weekend, the West Coast was forecast to get a fine Saturday and a mainly fine Sunday with the chance of a shower.

While in Christchurch the forecast was fine for both Saturday and Sunday with an overnight low of 0degC expected on Saturday.

Dunedin and Invercargill are expected to get occasional showers on Saturday, but to be fine on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist John Law said nighttime temperatures on Saturday would not be quite as cold as they had been this week.

The warmer temperatures marked the return of northerly winds and some wetter weather on Monday and through to Tuesday, he said.

The weekend forecast is good for most of the North Island with fine weather expected in Hamilton, New Plymouth, Gisborne, Napier and Wellington with temperatures ranging from highs of 13degC to 17degC.

Those in Tauranga can expect cloudy periods with a few showers on Saturday which clear before dawn on Sunday with a high of 16degC forecast for both days.

At the top of the South Island, Nelson and Tasman can expect a mostly fine weekend with the occasional shower but more bad weather is forecast to hit the already water-logged region next week.