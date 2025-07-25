Joseph named in Black Ferns World Cup squad

Maia Joseph passes the ball for the Black Ferns during their game against Canada in Christchurch earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

Otago halfback Maia Joseph has been named in the Black Ferns squad to defend their Rugby World Cup title next month.

The Otago Spirit back is among the 33-strong squad heading to England unveiled at a function in Upper Hutt this evening.

It will be the first pinnacle event for the 23-year-old, who has earned 11 caps since making her international debut last year.

Stalwart playmaker Kelly Brazier — who hails from Dunedin — has also been selected for her fourth World Cup, at 35, and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka have been named for their third World Cup.

Sevens stars Jorja Miller and Risaleaana Pouri-Lane have been included.

Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee is the youngest to be named after the 18-year-old fullback’s break out season.

Matatu lock Laura Bayfield, who debuted for the Black Ferns against Australia earlier this month, has also been given the nod.

She is joined by Matatu team-mates Alana and Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Amy du Plessis.

But there is no room for winger Ruby Tui, who is the big omission from the squad after being dropped earlier this year.

Matatu first five Hannah King, who was nominated for world breakthrough player of the year in 2024, has also been left out of the squad and is currently in South Africa with the Black Ferns XV.

The Black Ferns are the defending champions after beating England 24-21 in front of a sold out Eden Park in 2022.

Sixteen players from that squad return, including co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Tukuafu.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting congratulated the 33 players selected.

“On behalf of the coaching group, I’d like to congratulate all our players named tonight in front of their whānau. We are really excited about this group and truly believe they can take us to the next level,” Bunting said.

“We’ve got vast experience across our squad, with more than half of our players having competed at pinnacle events.

“While it’s an exciting time for those selected, I’d like to acknowledge the players who have missed out. Their contribution to the black jersey and to our team this year has been immense, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them.

“The level of depth and internal competition we have seen from our wider squad made the selection process very difficult, however this speaks to the growth and exciting future of women’s rugby in Aotearoa.”

The Black Ferns start their title defence against Spain on August 25.

Black Ferns World Cup Squad

Loosehead props

*Kate Henwood (36, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 10 Tests)

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (27, Blues, Waikato, 7 Tests)

*Chryss Viliko (24, Blues, Auckland, 13 Tests)

Hookers

*Atlanta Lolohea (22, Blues, Canterbury, 7 Tests)

*Vici-Rose Green (22, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 2 Tests)

Georgia Ponsonby (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 31 Tests)

Tighthead props

Tanya Kalounivale (26, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 22 Tests)

*Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (20, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 1 Test)

Amy Rule (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 30 Tests)

Locks

*Laura Bayfield (26, Matatū, Canterbury, 1 Test)

Alana Bremner (28, Matatū, Canterbury, 29 Tests)

Chelsea Bremner (30, Matatū, Canterbury, 22 Tests)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (23, Blues, Auckland, 33 Tests)

Loose forwards

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (23, Blues, Auckland, 29 Tests)

*Jorja Miller (21, Black Ferns Sevens, Canterbury, 2 Tests)

*Kaipo Olsen-Baker (23, Matatū, Manawatū, 12 Tests)

*Layla Sae (24, Hurricanes Poua, Manawatū, 14 Tests)

Kennedy Tukuafu (28, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 30 Tests)

Halfbacks

*Iritana Hohaia (25, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, 17 Tests)

*Maia Joseph (23, Matatū, Otago, 11 Tests)

*Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (25, Black Ferns Sevens, Tasman, 2 Tests)

First five-eighths

Kelly Brazier (35, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 43 Tests)

Ruahei Demant (30, Blues, Auckland, 45 Tests)

Midfielders

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (21, Blues, Auckland, 25 Tests)

Amy du Plessis (26, Matatū, Canterbury, 21 Tests)

Theresa Setefano (30, Blues, Auckland, 19 Tests)

Stacey Waaka (29, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 27 Tests)

Outside backs

Renee Holmes (25, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 23 Tests)

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (26, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 26 Tests)

*Braxton Sorensen-McGee (18, Blues, Auckland, 3 Tests)

*Katelyn Vahaakolo (25, Blues, Auckland, 17 Tests)

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (34, Blues, Northland, 27 Tests)

Non-travelling reserve

Krystal Murray (32, Chiefs Manawa, Northland, 14 Tests)

*denotes first Rugby World Cup