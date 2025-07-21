Breath test lie exposed as mouthwash found to be alcohol-free

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man’s claim a high breath-test result was down to mouthwash was exposed as a lie when officers checked the bottle and found it was alcohol-free.

A member of the public called emergency services about the 62-year-old man’s manner of driving due to his following distance, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He was stopped while driving towards Dunedin in the Waihola Highway at 3pm on Sunday, and he underwent breath testing procedures.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 722mcg — almost three times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

He then attempted to explain the alcohol in his breath was due to some mouthwash he had used.

The bottle was in the vehicle, and when police checked, the mouthwash turned out to be alcohol-free.

The man then requested a blood sample be taken and police are waiting on the results.

Meanwhile, at 1.05am on Sunday, police attempted to pull over a vehicle in Kirkaldy St, South Dunedin, however the driver tried to evade police by pulling down a random member of the public’s driveway in Thorn St.

Police quickly located the 23-year-old man and discovered he was also a disqualified driver.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 503mcg.

The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and for driving while suspended.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

At 8.35pm on Saturday police stopped a 38-year-old man driving along Gladstone Rd, north Dunedin.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 1030mcg, over four times the legal limit, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He advised police that ‘‘he thought he was okay to drive,’’ after also telling officers he had consumed about five to six beers.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

