Nuggets break losing streak with final win against Jets

There is something to be said for how you finish.

The Otago Nuggets wrapped up their NBL season with a 101-95 win against the Manawatu Jets in Palmerston North this afternoon.

There were plenty of happy faces in the Nuggets camp after they snapped a 15 game losing streak.

Coincidentally their last win came against the Jets, when they scored a 108-104 victory on March 27.

It brought an end to the Jets' season, who will now finish outside of the playoff spot they were hunting.

Jonathan Janssen was big all game, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block.

Import Jaylen Seebree recorded a double of 16 points, 12 rebounds, and had eight assists and one block.

Matthew Bardsley was busy with 14 points and Mac Stodart banked 15 from the bench.

Janssen stood up in the opening quarter with 12 points, including two from deep.

Seebree banked two from the free throw line to give the Nuggets a 29-28 lead at the first break.

Veteran Leon Henry controlled the Jets early in the second.

The 39-year-old banked two from beyond the arc and Tyson Thata added another to regain the lead.

Janssen used the ball to shift the Jets' defence, giving the ball to Darcy Knox in the corner to drain a three.

The Jets came back late in the quarter to trail 52-51 at halftime.

The home side came out of the break and put their foot down. They went on an 11-4 run to take an eight-point lead.

The Nuggets pulled it back and won the quarter 25-20 to lead 77-71 at the break.

