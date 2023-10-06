Papanui fundraiser line-up promises plenty of punch

Riley Te Ao will face Blenheim’s Taine McNaulty at the heavy hitters fundraising event on Saturday, organised by Papanui’s Sam Watt (right). ​Photo: Supplied

A number of national and South Island champions will headline Papanui Boxing Club’s heavy hitters fundraising event, which returns for an eighth year on Saturday.

Although the club has lost some top fighters overseas and to injury, the event is a chance for Papanui to showcase their club and the region’s talent in the 19 bouts.

Event organiser and five-time New Zealand champion Sam Watt said the smaller clubs in Canterbury have grown and impacted on the level of competition.

“The Canterbury boxing scene is growing from strength to strength,” he said.

“In the past, Riverside boxing have dominated throughout the mid-2000s to mid-2010s and lately the traditional strong clubs Woolston, Papanui and Smiling Tigers.

“These clubs have now been joined by Rangiora boxing and Champ Nation also having strong stables. This has meant the local scene is really competitive and a great camaraderie has been built.”

South Island champion Christian Tikao will also feature. Photo: Supplied

While Papanui’s stable is rebuilding after dominating over the past couple of years, there will be plenty of up-and-coming talent in the ring on Saturday.

Riley Te Ao will be one of the headliners, despite his short time competing.

Watt said he has only been in a boxing gym since February last year.

“But (he) has racked up a number of wins with his great footwork and fierce body punching,” he said.

Riley was the most scientific junior boxer at both the Canterbury championships and South Island Golden Gloves this year.

The ages of boxers will range from 14 to 36 at the event, which will have four female bouts.

Welterweight and multiple South Island champion Christian Tikao will also feature.

Christian Tikao. Photo: Supplied

Watt said Tikao is an “absolute headache” for any opponent, with other welterweights declining to fight him.

The night will finish with a bout between Papanui’s William Vuidreketi and Champ Nation’s Jacob Hermens.

Vuidreketi is the current South Island Golden Gloves champion and has won his last four fights.

Four-time New Zealand champion Azeez Ghazizada won’t be on the card after his opponent Ryley Sutherland (Woolston) withdrew earlier this week.

Ghazizada won a silver medal at the Oceania championships in May, losing his final by a split decision to Australian Redhu Diyanshu.

• The first fight starts at 6pm at Christchurch Rugby Club on Westminster St. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for under-18s on the door (cash only). For more information go to Papanui Boxing Club’s Facebook page.