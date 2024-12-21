Raft of conduct complaints about Yachting NZ

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of Team NZ compete in the Sailing Mixed Multihull Nacra Medal Race at this year's Paris Olympics. Photo: Getty Images

The Sport Integrity Commission has launched an investigation into Yachting NZ following a raft of cultural, athlete welfare and conduct complaints.

The commission, Te Kahu Raunui, informed complainants yesterday it was satisfied that there "appears to be a threat to integrity, and that opening an investigation is in the public interest".

In a statement to RNZ released shortly after, the agency's chief executive Rebecca Rolls confirmed the move.

"The Commission can confirm that we are initiating an investigation into Yachting NZ. This investigation will allow us to determine whether the allegations can be substantiated.

"We cannot comment further at this time about the nature of the complaints."

The investigation, instigated under section 32 of the Integrity Sport and Recreation Act, is set to be the first high-profile test of the new agency's powers.

A spokesperson for YNZ said the national body was aware of the investigation but unable to comment.

The announcement of the investigation comes just days after YNZ released the findings of its own review of the past Olympic cycle, dubbed Project Arotake.

The YNZ evaluation, led by independent appointee Kereyn Smith, acknowledged the sport's proud legacy as one of New Zealand's most successful Olympic sports.

However, her evaluation revealed several challenges to the sport, including cultural issues, a lack of transparency and "discrepancies between stated values and actual behaviours within Yachting New Zealand".

Smith also reported there was a perception that the sport's leadership "operates within a traditional paradigm, which may not fully embrace modern, inclusive or innovative approaches".

Kereyn Smith led a YNZ evaluation into the past Olympic cycle. Photo: NZOC

This lack of confidence in YNZ leadership extended to concerns about the review process initiated by the national body, leading several in the sailing community to elevate their concerns directly to Te Kahu Raunui.

RNZ reported last week that the new agency has received at least five separate complaints against YNZ.

One complainant, Bruce Trotter, wrote to the commission to raise his concerns about what he perceived to be a lack of independence, transparency and integrity of YNZ's evaluation.

The national body has since publicly released Smith's full report.

Other complaints broadly encompass leadership, cultural and athlete welfare issues, ranging from allegations of inconsistent and unsafe selection processes to claims of serious misconduct among both athletes and staff.

It is not believed any current athletes in YNZ's high performance programme are among the complainants.

Trotter, who spoke out about YNZ's "deeply troubling process issues" earlier this year in the wake of several messy selection disputes for this year's Paris Olympics, said he welcomed the news the commission had opened a formal investigation.

"This unprecedented move confirmed what many of us have been saying for years - these issues are serious, systemic and cannot be ignored.

"I encourage anyone with relevant experiences - everyone who's been too scared to speak out for fear of reprisal - to come forward and contribute to the commission's investigation.

"This is a pivotal moment for our sport, and we all have a role to play in protecting our athletes and securing a better future."

Rolls also encouraged anyone who would like to raise a concern or come forward with a complaint to approach the commission through its confidential channels.